Gov. Northam: All Virginians 16+ will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 18

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that everyone in Virginia ages 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine on April 18.

Northam’s announcement places Virginia ahead of the May 1 goal set by President Joe Biden.

“Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all of the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators, and volunteers who have helped make this possible,” Northam said in a release.

The release also says 1 in 3 Virginians have received the first dose, and 1 in 5 have been fully vaccinated. More than 3.7 million doses have been administered.

Reportedly, the federal government will provide enough vaccine to open all appointments to the general public by April 18. High-risk individuals will still be prioritized in the scheduling process.

Virginians need to pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA to be notified when appointments are available.