Gov. Lee’s new executive order strongly encourages places of worship to ‘utilize virtual or online services’

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- New guidelines were handed down for some Tennessee establishments in a new 10-page executive order from Governor Bill Lee’s desk.

The executive order dedicated a section to funerals, weddings and church gatherings.

The order read in part, “…places of worship are strongly encouraged to continue to utilize virtual or online services and gatherings”

The order also addressed weddings and funerals: “it is strongly encouraged that the public celebration component of wedding and funerals be postponed or attended only by close family members.”

