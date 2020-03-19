Gov. Lee asks healthcare providers to suspend elective surgeries, medical procedures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Acting on a request from President Donald Trump, Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that the state is working to suspend elective surgeries statewide.

The suspension, he said, would free up ventilators, healthcare workers and other medical supplies to be used for high-risk COVID-19 patients who risk serious illness from the novel coronavirus.

“We have access to tens of thousands of ventilators across the country that will be available for this conversion, but what it will require is that we have access to those through the providers that have them,” he said.

He reported that the state purchased 570 ventilators yesterday, adding to the 537 unused ventilators currently available in healthcare systems across Tennessee.

Suspending elective surgeries, he said, would open the door for not only extra ventilators for COVID-19 treatment, but the healthcare workers and other medical equipment at places like outpatient surgery centers.

“We’re reaching out broadly to the healthcare community today to begin the process of creating greater access,” he said.

He clarified that there are about 15,000 licensed unused hospital beds statewide in addition to 12,000 beds currently in use.

Lee said that right now, he is more concerned about staffing those beds, which is something he addressed in a new executive order signed Thursday effective through May.

Earlier today, I issued Executive Order No. 15 to relieve regulatory burdens & free up our departments to more effectively respond to COVID-19 in Tennessee.



— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 19, 2020

The order loosens some restrictions around HIPPA and practice regulations to allow for more telehealth options for COVID-19 patients and those most at risk from developing the virus.

Lee explained that the move is to open the door for more providers to give remote health care to patients.

According to Lee, the executive order will

Deregulate healthcare beds to free up capacity

Deregulate scope of practice so more healthcare professionals can treat patients

Expand the number of providers eligible to work through the use of technology and TeleHealth

Urge insurers to provide coverage for TeleHealth services

Allows out-of-state healthcare professionals to treat patients in Tennessee through TeleHealth

Loosens HIPPA regulations to allow patients to use software like FaceTime to access medical services

In addition, Lee said, the order strengthens penalties for gouging food supplies in addition to existing penalties for medical supply gouging.

For those with expiring driver’s licenses or government-issued identification, officials are encouraging Tennessee residents to renew their licenses online. Requirements to present in-person for a new photo are being waived.

All learning permits, drivers and commercial licenses and handgun carry permits expiring between March 12 and May 19 will be extended by six months. Carriers will receive a letter of extension in the mail that must be presented with the expired ID.

Lee said governers requested federal officials to extend the deadline to get a RealID this afternoon and that he “believes that will be coming soon.”

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 154 positive COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon, a 56-case increase from Wednesday. Most new cases are being reported out of counties in and surrounding Nashville, according to the state health department.

Lee and Health Commissioner Dr. Piercey attributed the rise, the largest day-over-day increase of COVID-19 cases in the state so far, to increased testing ability statewide.

Piercey reported 15 hospitalizations in the state but said there have been no confirmed deaths from COVID-19.