Gov. Bill Lee says data shows ‘encouraging signs’ for Tennessee’s economy as COVID-19 cases rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Gov. Bill Lee said in a press conference Tuesday morning that Tennessee’s economy appears to be bouncing back.

Citing data from Harvard University’s Opportunity Insights organization, Lee pointed out that Tennessee leads the nation in consumer spending at restaurants and hotels, and takes second place behind West Virginia in consumer spending in apparel and general merchandise spending.

The same data shows Tennessee soaring above the national average in total consumer spending at an increase of 2.8%.

This chart shows consumer spending changes across all industries.

This chart shows changes in consumer spending by apparel and general merchandise industries.

Gov. Lee said that the state health department reported a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday and that officials continue monitoring data for trends.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey addressed the 451 new cases reported by the health department yesterday, but said it’s important to consider those positive cases within the context of expanded testing.

She said that the daily average number of new cases has increased in the past two weeks. As of Tuesday, the average stood at about 615 cases, where the average was 453 in the previous two weeks.

She called the increase “modest, but expected.”

She continued that hospital capacity remains stable, even as medical facilities are bringing back elective operations. She said COVID-19 patients make up about 4.9% of all hospitalizations, and stressed that COVID-19 deaths also remain stable.

“Why is it that hospitalizations are stable in the context of increasing case numbers?” Piercey asked. “We believe that mostly that is due to a lower age range, but we do continue to watch that.”

Piercey ended her comments by pointing out that half of all new COVID-19 cases come from an unknown source. She noted that in the first months of the pandemic, infected people were able to trace where they contracted the virus.

“This unknown source tells us that we have more community spread,” she said.

Piercey stressed that it’s important for citizens to take precautions as limitations are lifted such as proper handwashing, wearing face coverings, and maintaining physical distance from others.

