Gov. Bill Lee assessing if people are staying at home; ‘I sent troopers to Gatlinburg yesterday to just walk the streets’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a news conference Friday in Memphis, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he has sent troopers out to assess how people are moving during this coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Lee specifically mentioned Gatlinburg in his address saying in part, “I send troopers out to communities to assess the movement of people and to see what it’s like particularly in areas like in some of the areas that don’t have a mandated stay at home order but that traditionally have groups of folks. Like Gatlinburg. I sent troopers to Gatlinburg yesterday just to walk the streets and give me a first-hand view of what’s happening out there. Tennesseeans have shut down. This state is largely shut down except for those moving around for the appropriate reason.”

As of Friday evening, Governor Lee has not issued a mandatory stay at home order, as some other states around the nation have.

TN Dept. of Health: 1,203 reported cases of COVID-19, 10 in Washington County

Friday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a statewide “stay at home” order due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

That order officially begins March 30 at 5 p.m.

