Furman University suspends fraternity after parties lead to COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

by: WSPA

FURMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — Furman University announced one of its fraternities would be suspended for no less than four years after it hosted unauthorized parties that led to the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement on the school’s website, the school claimed Kappa Alpha held parties at their former fraternity house on August 21 and August 22, and that nearly 60% of those in attendance tested positive for COVID-19. Those who tested positive have been quarantined in accordance with the university’s protocols.

According to the university, the suspension follows standard progressive discipline as Kappa Alpha “recently ended a probationary period at the end of the Spring 2020 term due to a conduct incident in Spring 2020.”

The school’s Kappa Alpha chapter will have an opportunity to appeal the decision.

