Food City temporarily suspends product sampling, self-service stations as precautions due to coronavirus

(WJHL)- In an email to customers Friday, Food City updated the public about precautions they are taking due to the spread of coronavirus.

That e-mail said in part, “COVID-19 is NOT a foodborne illness and there are NO known transmissions by food handlers. However, we recognize the serious nature of this situation and we wanted to share the actions we are taking to protect our customers and associates.”

The following are some of the additional measures Food City said they were taking in light of the spread of coronavirus.

Reemphasized training of our associates on proper hand washing procedures and heightened sanitation procedures.

Increased sanitation of the front-end registers, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, shopping carts, restrooms and other common touch points.

Hand sanitizer at the registers.

Heightened sanitation practices in all departments, including grocery, pharmacy, fuel, meat/seafood, produce, floral, Starbucks, bakery/deli, cafes and service areas.

We have temporarily suspended all product sampling programs.

We have temporarily suspended our self-service stations, including our soup, salad & wing bars, bagel and donut self-service cases and are only offering pre-packaged servings of those items.

Utilization of disease prevention posters and specialized training courses.

Food City also addressed the high demand on select items throughout the store. “We are experiencing manufacturer allocations, due to increased demand on select items throughout the store. Therefore, we have implemented a limit of 2 items per customer on affected items. We may also be unable to fulfill requested quantities on items as advertised. Our stores continue to work to maintain stock levels to service our customers and are in constant communication with supply chain teams.”

