In this Tuesday, March 9, 2020 photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at a press conference on the coronavirus and Kentucky’s steps to combat the outbreak at the capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky has reported its first death linked to coronavirus. Beshear said Monday, March 16 that the 66-year-old Bourbon County man who died had other health conditions. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

KENTUCKY (WJHL) — The State of Kentucky is doing its part to honor those impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to the office of Governor Andy Beshear, all flags at state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sundown April 20. Gov. Beshear made the announcement Monday after the state reported more than 100 Kentuckians passed away due to COVID-19.

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Tuesday, April 14 https://t.co/EWtYegTMpO pic.twitter.com/vrm7drXzC8 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 14, 2020

