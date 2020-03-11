ETSU suspends university-sponsored domestic travel through April 30

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University officials are suspending university-sponsored domestic travel through the end of April 30, according to a statement from the university.

The announcement came days after university officials announced the suspension of international university-sponsored travel through June 15.

The suspension does not affect travel for athletes, according to the statement, and travel for competitive events will continue according to guidelines from the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Southern Conference.



The NCAA announced Wednesday that attendance to championship games, including men’s and women’s basketball, will be limited to essential staff and family members.

The statement said the university may approve rare exceptions for domestic travel on a case-by-case basis. The suspension does not have any effect on personal travel, but Noland emplores students, faculty and staff to consult guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while making plans for spring break next week.

“Anyone who plans to be away from campus next week is encouraged to take items with them, such as books and laptops, which would allow them to resume their academic and administrative responsibilities from a remote location if necessary,” Noland said in the statement.

ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith said he and other officials are monitoring the situation every day to make university-wide decisions to prevent transmission of the virus.

“(You) could go into a location that right now is fine, but that could change in the course of a week and someone could be impacted in their ability to get back home and resume their activities on campus,” Smith said Monday.

“The plan for today could change within a few days, this is where we are now.”

ETSU faculty received an email Tuesday encouraging staff to make preparations to conduct classes online. Officials said it’s too early to tell if the university will move all classes online, but students and faculty should begin preparing for the possibility.

UVA Wise announced Wednesday that classes would move online indefinitely, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association announced Wednesday that championship games would be closed to everyone but essential staff and family members.

