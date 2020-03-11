ETSU suspends university-sponsored domestic travel through April 30

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University officials are suspending university-sponsored domestic travel through the end of April 30, according to a statement from the university.
The announcement came days after university officials announced the suspension of international university-sponsored travel through June 15.
The suspension does not affect travel for athletes, according to the statement, and travel for competitive events will continue according to guidelines from the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Southern Conference.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that attendance to championship games, including men’s and women’s basketball, will be limited to essential staff and family members.
The statement said the university may approve rare exceptions for domestic travel on a case-by-case basis. The suspension does not have any effect on personal travel, but Noland emplores students, faculty and staff to consult guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while making plans for spring break next week.
“Anyone who plans to be away from campus next week is encouraged to take items with them, such as books and laptops, which would allow them to resume their academic and administrative responsibilities from a remote location if necessary,” Noland said in the statement.
ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith said he and other officials are monitoring the situation every day to make university-wide decisions to prevent transmission of the virus.
“(You) could go into a location that right now is fine, but that could change in the course of a week and someone could be impacted in their ability to get back home and resume their activities on campus,” Smith said Monday.
“The plan for today could change within a few days, this is where we are now.”
ETSU faculty received an email Tuesday encouraging staff to make preparations to conduct classes online. Officials said it’s too early to tell if the university will move all classes online, but students and faculty should begin preparing for the possibility.
UVA Wise announced Wednesday that classes would move online indefinitely, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association announced Wednesday that championship games would be closed to everyone but essential staff and family members.
You can find the latest updates from ETSU relating to coronavirus at etsu.edu/coronavirus.
Read Noland’s full email below:
Dear ETSU Community,
As part of our ongoing efforts to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and to protect the health of the campus community, East Tennessee State University has made the decision to suspend all outgoing university-related domestic travel effective immediately. This suspension is in place for domestic travel through April 30, 2020. This follows the announcement from this past Monday (March 9) that all outgoing university-related international travel is suspended through June 15, 2020. At this time, university-related domestic athletics travel for competitive events is not restricted and we will continue to follow guidance as provided by the NCAA and the Southern Conference.
Rare exceptions for domestic travel may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Anyone requesting an exception should submit this request to his or her supervisor for first level review. Specific details about the implementation of this directive will be available in the coming days. ETSU will reimburse employees and students for expenses associated with international and domestic business trips that are canceled due to COVID-19 and for which they cannot receive reimbursement through other means. This includes airfare, hotel cancellation fees, conference registrations and other pre-paid items. Those seeking reimbursements should work with the respective department that is sponsoring the trip, and steps to cancel your domestic and international travel will be available at ETSU’s coronavirus response website.
This suspension is applicable to university-related domestic and international travel and does not apply to personal travel plans. As we move closer to Spring Break, I encourage you to be prudent in following information being released from the CDC regarding travel alerts and any other information that is being provided from the health departments and other organizations that is applicable to where you plan to travel. In regards to next week’s break, anyone who plans to be away from campus next week is encouraged to take items with them, such as books and laptops, which would allow them to resume their academic and administrative responsibilities from a remote location if necessary.
Our dedicated website will continue to provide the most up-to-date information regarding the university’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Thank you for your continued attention to this matter.
Thank you,
Brian Noland
President