ETSU suspends all ‘outgoing university-related international travel’ through June 15 due to coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Effective immediately, officials at East Tennessee State University are “suspending all outgoing university-related international travel through June 15.”

That e-mail was sent to ETSU staff, and students Monday amid the ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

While there have been no cases of the virus diagnosed in our region, the e-mail stated, “the health and safety of the ETSU community remain top priority.”

There was also mention of Spring Break travel as ETSU students will be out of classes for the week-long break starting March 16. “Please keep in mind that if you are planning personal travel, the university strongly recommends that you be mindful of the potential risk of disruptions to your plans, especially those traveling internationally… Those returning from Level 2 or 3 CDC travel notice areas will not be allowed to return to any ETSU campus or facility until they complete a 14-day self-quarantine and show no symptoms associated with COVID-19.”

ETSU officials said, “For university-related international travel that is canceled, the university will assist with reimbursement of travel expenses on a case-by-case basis.”

You can read the full e-mail below:

Dear ETSU Community,

As we continue to monitor the COVID-19 virus, please be assured that East Tennessee State University is following recommendations put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tennessee Department of Health, and the Washington County Health Department. At this time, there have been no cases of the virus diagnosed at ETSU. However, as the coronavirus continues to spread, the health and safety of the ETSU community remain top priority.

Effective March 9, the university is suspending all outgoing university-related international travel through June 15. This includes all travel related to teaching, study-abroad programs, research, internships, conferences, presentations, performances, and athletics. The university will be continuously reassessing its operations in light of the evolving COVID-19 situation. The Office of International Programs is working one-on-one with students who are currently studying abroad. At this time, no restrictions are imposed for university-related domestic travel. For university-related international travel that is canceled, the university will assist with reimbursement of travel expenses on a case-by-case basis.

With the university spring break March 16-20, members of the ETSU community are expected to follow travel guidance from the CDC in addition to any treatment or monitoring by any health official. Please keep in mind that if you are planning personal travel, the university strongly recommends that you be mindful of the potential risk of disruptions to your plans, especially those traveling internationally. Continually changing travel restrictions may impact those seeking reentry to the United States and your ability to successfully return to class and/or work. Those returning from Level 2 or 3 CDC travel notice areas will not be allowed to return to any ETSU campus or facility until they complete a 14-day self-quarantine and show no symptoms associated with COVID-19. The university requires that all individuals adhere to the Tennessee Department of Health regulations and restrictions related to travel.

We have created a dedicated website at www.etsu.edu/coronavirus to provide the latest updates on recommendations and measures that we put in place to address this rapidly changing situation

I appreciate how many offices and facets of our campus and community at large have pulled together to address the precautions and daily questions that arise due to the coronavirus. This is not a time to panic; instead, it is a situation that requires that we all work together to ensure that we do our best to prevent the spread of the virus by following everyday preventive actions recommended by the CDC. We should remember that ETSU is an institution where people come first and are treated with dignity and respect. We are a diverse and inclusive university, therefore, it is important that we consider how our actions and words concerning the virus outbreak may be perceived by members of our community who are personally affected. We must all ensure that ETSU remains a safe, positive and productive learning environment for all.

Brian Noland

President, East Tennessee State University