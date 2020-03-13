ETSU students react to courses moving online after spring break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University is usually quiet the Thursday night before spring break…but it will continue to stay that until at least April 9th after the university announced it would move all face-to-face classes online to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

PREVIOUS » ETSU to move to online courses March 23

“I don’t know how some of the classes are going to be handled because I’m a microbiology major and I don’t know how we’re supposed to do labs at home,” said freshman Jacob Blevins.

The move brings uncertainty for students. Sophomore Jordan Razzack says he’s thankful the university warned students ahead of going on break.

“We need to keep everyone inside because the virus is already here and what we need to at this point is focus on stopping its spread,” said Razzack. “I think moving to online classes is the best way to go about that.”

PREVIOUS » ETSU preparing to switch classes online in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Others are worried about the change.

“I’m not very good at online classes and I don’t want to fail for classes that I already paid for that I knew I would succeed in,” said junior music major Rachel Gardner.

University President Dr. Brian Noland said the decision to move classes was not made lightly.

“The people come first so as we make our decisions no matter how difficult they may be, we’re wanting to make decisions that put our people first,” said Noland.

ETSU says most operations on campus will continue and faculty and staff will continue to report to work. The campus community is being told to check their email often for additional announcements.