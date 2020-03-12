ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland reacts to NCAA tournament cancellation announcement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our segment on News Channel 11 at 5:30 ‘Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts,’ East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Brian Noland made an appearance in our final segment.

While Dr. Noland discussed the decision to move to online courses for the immediate future, he also discussed the breaking news about the NCAA canceling the March Madness tournament.

You can watch Dr. Noland’s response to the NCAA tournament cancellation in our interview above.