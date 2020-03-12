1  of  4
Breaking News
ETSU to move to online courses March 23 NCAA cancels March Madness TDH: 18 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee Governor Ralph Northam declares state of emergency in Virginia as confirmed case number rises to 17

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland reacts to NCAA tournament cancellation announcement

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our segment on News Channel 11 at 5:30 ‘Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts,’ East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Brian Noland made an appearance in our final segment.

While Dr. Noland discussed the decision to move to online courses for the immediate future, he also discussed the breaking news about the NCAA canceling the March Madness tournament.

SEE ALSO: NCAA cancels March Madness

You can watch Dr. Noland’s response to the NCAA tournament cancellation in our interview above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss