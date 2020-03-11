ETSU preparing to switch classes online in response to COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON CITY-Tenn. (WJHL) – Every day, concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic top the agenda for officials at East Tennessee State University.

While no cases have been confirmed on campus yet, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced the region’s first positive case Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic.

Related: WHO declares virus crisis a pandemic, urges world to fight

Dr. Wilsie Bishop, senior vice president for academics and interim provost at ETSU, advised the university’s faculty to get comfortable with online resources over spring break next week.

“If we have to stop face-to-face courses, we want faculty to be able to use technology,” she said Wednesday. “We can continue for most of our courses in this format with either online or using the video conferencing technology.”

This week, Bishop and her team organized classes for faculty to get familiar with a conference call technology called Zoom, which teachers can use to conduct remote classes. She said she is also encouraging faculty to familiarize themselves the university’s Desire2Learn class management system in-tandem with Zoom.

Even if classes are canceled on campus, Bishop notes that current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means that faculty and staff will likely return to work.

UVA Wise announced Wednesday afternoon that all classes would be moving online indefinitely, with the potential for remote classes filling out the rest of the semester. The National Collegiate Athletic Association is barring fans from attending championship events, including men’s and women’s basketball games, amid the virus’ outbreak across the U.S.

Read more: UVA-Wise to offer online classes for possibly the remainder of semester due to coronavirus concerns



Coronavirus concerns prompt Emory & Henry to extend spring break

Emory & Henry College announced that spring break would be extended. Bishop said she’s discussed that possibility for ETSU with other faculty members, but it’s not a frontrunning decision for the university right now.

“Right now, the environment in east Tennessee doesn’t demand it,” she said. “It’s back to a day-to-day, decision-making process.”

Read more: NCAA to limit March Madness attendance to essential staff, family only

While Bishop said the strategy is to hope for the best and prepare for the worst at ETSU, plans are in motion to switch classes online campus-wide for the university and for classes at the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and the Quillen College of Medicine.

ETSU is closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19. We have created a dedicated website to provide the latest updates on recommendations and measures that we put in place to address this rapidly changing situation. https://t.co/mVOIeKgvLe pic.twitter.com/fItUE0FIoc — ETSU (@etsu) March 9, 2020

“We have some concerns, of course, about our lab courses, about our clinical courses, about some of those courses that are hands-on one-on-one instructor and student experiences,” she said. “We’ve asked all of the deans and colleges to work on those issues.”

A large notepad in Bishop’s office details every faculty meeting about the pandemic, and notes point to the issues that officials are tackling next.

Officials are also sorting through details to make online coursework accessible for students with certain disabilities, she added.

Students received an email Wednesday urging them to bring books and class materials home with them on spring break in the event that classes are canceled.

Bishop said that leaders in the Student Life and Enrollment Department are keeping up with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to students living on campus.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 9 as of March 11, 2020. One new case in both Davidson County and Williamson County. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/az3GPoSREj — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 11, 2020

In the event that residence homes need to be evacuated, Bishop said officials are developing accommodations for international students that live on campus.

“There are a lot of what-ifs, and I have a sense of calm right now because we have made some critical basic decisions,” she said.

While some experience from outbreaks in 2006 and 2009 lent suggestions for the university’s response to COVID-19, Bishop said technology that didn’t exist for previous outbreaks has helped officials move forward with confidence.

“Some online resources are excellent,” Bishop said. “Maybe a benefit of this whole preparatory experience will be faculty will become aware of some resources that they might not have used before and they can continue to use after our concern for the pandemic evaporates.”

Bishop said part of the precaution of potentially canceled classes is to keep transmission low for the rest of the community.

“We’re working with young people who are generally not having severe responses to this virus, but we could be part of a transmission vector so it’s important for us to make decisions that are in line with the best public health practices,” she said.

ETSU will post updates and university-wide alerts related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at etsu.edu/coronavirus.