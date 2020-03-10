ETSU officials asks faculty to ‘make preparations’ to switch to online classes, if necessary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An email sent to ETSU faculty by Senior Vice President for Academics, Dr. Wilsie Bishop, asks them to prepare to “deliver courses using… university-wide online learning tools.”

The email states there are no known coronavirus cases at the university. “The safety and wellbeing of our faculty, staff, students, and patients are extremely important to us,” Dr. Bishop wrote.

“The University leadership is reviewing international and local information to assess risk and potential solutions,” the email states. “This includes appropriate decisions regarding university-related travel, and in the possible scenario of elevated risk, necessary postponement or cancellation of activities including classes or events. Faculty and staff should discuss decisions related to these categories with their chairs, deans, or vice presidents, as appropriate.”

The online tools include video-conferencing software such as Zoom and the university’s Learning Management System, D2L.

Dr. Bishop also wrote that certain courses, including laboratory, clinical and “other experiential course offerings will need to be addressed on an individual college by college basis.”

Dr. Bishop also stressed: “Please note that in the event of suspension of face to face classes, it is likely faculty and staff will continue to report to work according to current CDC recommendations.“

