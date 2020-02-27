ETSU: No confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus; students studying abroad following CDC travel guidelines

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials at East Tennessee State University have released an update on their monitoring of the coronavirus.

According to a statement from ETSU, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the campus.

Please see our update on the coronavirus outbreak below: pic.twitter.com/vLxTkICzE5 — ETSU (@etsu) February 27, 2020

There is “a small number of students who are participating in study abroad programs in Europe,” according to ETSU’s statement.

Those students are in direct communication with the university and are following travel guidelines recommended by the CDC and the U.S. Department of State.

ETSU’s statement says the university will continue to monitor the travel guidelines and recommendations as they may affect future university-sponsored travel.