ETSU faculty, staff make preparations to work from home, official says

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University students are off-campus for at least the next three weeks, and officials say plans are in motion for faculty and staff to work from home.

ETSU spokesman Joe Smith said officials are testing the waters for faculty and staff to work remotely in an ongoing effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

Smith said such efforts would begin next week.

“Operations will continue, but it may be that we have staff working from remote locations and utilizing zoom and the phone for meeting and conducting business,” he said Monday.

Students are off-campus this week for spring break, and officials at the university announced that classes will be moving online March 23 through April 9. Now, Smith said officials are considering ways to have faculty and staff work remotely using tools like Zoom for conducting business.

In a letter sent to students, faculty and staff at ETSU, Dr. Wilsie Bishop, interim provost and senior vice president for academics, said while there are not plans to close the university, faculty and staff can expect more changes to encourage social distancing.

“It is likely that the university will move to minimize the number of faculty and staff who are working on campus,” she writes in the email.

“This also will mean continuing to relocate students who have remained in the resident halls.”

The email urges leadership within the university to begin assessing what employees campus-wide may need to work from home, stating that the concept is “to have as many employees working remotely as possible.”



“I anticipate this state of working from home will coincide with the timeline for online instruction, noting that it may continue well past the dates currently set,” Bishop said in the email. “We just don’t have enough information about the pandemic to be definitive.”

Smith said he hopes to release more information on the matter in a few days.

ETSU is keeping students, faculty, staff and the community updated at etsu.edu/coronavirus.

