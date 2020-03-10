Elizabethton physician stuck in cruise ship quarantine thinks coronavirus is more widespread than numbers indicate

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- After being trapped for a month in Japan in a coronavirus quarantine, an Elizabethton physician is back at home.

Tuesday afternoon Dr. Arnold Hopland told News Channel 11’s Josh Smith he’s no longer frustrated but is angry about how governments managed the outbreak and hopeful the world will see it as a wake-up call.

Dr. Arnie Hopland now says what happened to him, his wife, and others on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship is a case study on how governments should not react to a viral outbreak.

Courtesy: Dr. Hopland

“That’s where I turned the corner. That’s where it’s getting personal and I’m angry…Not only did they not pay attention. That’s fine. Who am I to pay attention to. But what bothers me when they knew the truth they still buckled down and followed the poorly conceived plan no matter what,” Dr. Hopland said.

Hopland was instrumental in pushing for evacuation flights for Americans out of Japan, but he now feels like his calls for quick response were ignored.

Pictured: Dr. Arnold Hopland

“Had they immediately as soon as I contacted them there may have been two, three or five Americans infected at most. Instead, 75 were infected,” Dr. Hopland said.

One of them – his wife Jeanie who also is back home and negative for COVID-19.

Dr. Hopland never tested positive. He believes far more people have the virus than anyone realizes.

“We have no idea how many people are infected. They give you mean nothing because most people who have it have no idea they have it. ”

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith replied, “Because they’ve not been tested?

Dr. Hopland said, “And they have no symptoms.”

He says the evidence proves – COVID-19 is highly contagious but not dangerous to anyone except the elderly and people with pre-existing medical problems.

Courtesy: Dr. Hopland

“Most of the people who get the virus are unaware of it…It has the same effect on the body that any normal winter cold,” Dr. Hopland said.

His hope – that the world will see COVID-19 as an opportunity to prepare for a virus that could be much worse.

“This is inevitable. This should not have come as a surprise to anyone. The surprise is it’s so benign,” Dr. Hopland said.

