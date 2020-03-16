Elizabethton City Schools to close Tuesday until April 3

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools announced on Monday they will close on Tuesday and not open until April 3.

The announcement comes after a statement from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urged all school districts in the state to close by Friday at the latest.

Carter County Schools are expected to release more details on their plan for the virus on Monday.

