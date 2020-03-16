Breaking News
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee: ‘I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible’
Elizabethton City Schools to close Tuesday until April 3

Coronavirus

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools announced on Monday they will close on Tuesday and not open until April 3.

The announcement comes after a statement from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urged all school districts in the state to close by Friday at the latest.

PREVIOUS: Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee: ‘I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible’

Carter County Schools are expected to release more details on their plan for the virus on Monday.

PREVIOUS: Carter Co. Schools to discuss COVID-19 with health officials Monday, postponing extracurricular activities

For complete coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

