Elizabethton announces operational plan for COVID-19

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leaders in Elizabethton are looking to do their part to ensure the public is safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, March 25, City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.

Water and electronic payments at City Hall will be moved to drive-thru and drop box service only.

For any new utility service, disconnections or reconnect ion, people are asked to call (423) 547-6200 and select option 4.

The Elizabethton Electric Department’s office will also be closed to the public. Options will be available to pay bills at the office’s drive-thru.

You can learn more about other initiatives being put in place by the city, HERE.