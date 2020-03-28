Eastman asking communities, employees to practice social distancing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Due to the continuing increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in and around the region, Eastman is asking its employees and surrounding communities to be the example of actions that must be taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The company issued the following press release, encouraging people to use healthy practices.

“We are asking everyone in our communities to be a leader in demonstrating that social distancing is absolutely critical if we want to come out of this situation quicker by slowing the spread of the virus in our communities,” said Mark Cox, Senior Vice President, Chief Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Engineering Officer.

Eastman is asking everyone to follow social distancing guidelines both at work and outside of work and encourage others to do the same.