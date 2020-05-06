Dunkin’ giving health care workers free coffee, donuts Wednesday as part of National Nurses Week

(CNN) – Dunkin’ is celebrating National Nurses Week with some freebies for those on the front lines.

The restaurant chain will give any health care worker a free medium coffee and doughnut Wednesday.

No purchase is necessary, and that coffee can be hot or iced.

Most Dunkin’ locations are open with limited carry-out and drive-thru ordering.

It’s still a good idea to make sure your nearest store is open before making the trip.

Dunkin’ has also been bringing food trucks and deliveries to various hospitals and emergency sites around the country.