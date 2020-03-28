Dr. Stephen May: “Enjoying the sunshine is good for everyone’s health.”

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WJHL)- It’s a historic nationwide call to stay home during the pandemic…mixing with a perfect weekend weather forecast for being out and about. So- what is the right thing to do?

Health experts say there’s a way to enjoy the outdoors without exposing yourself and others.

“A lot of parks that have densely populated areas have closed but certainly going out in groups of one or two with your family getting out and enjoying the sunshine is good for everyone’s health,” said Dr. Stephen May the regional medical director for the Sullivan Co. Regional Health Department.

So- how can you enjoy the weather and your local parks and recreation areas?

“Don’t huddle in groups, don’t have picnics, don’t have get-togethers. Folks playing disc golf, they’re in small groups and staying spread out,” said Terry Napier, Bristol, Tennessee’s director for Parks and Recreation.

All parks in the city of Bristol are still open, as well as the golf course at Steel Creek with some modifications.

“When they tell us ‘End it,’ we end it. We’re not stretching anything. Our staff, city managers are in contact with the health department every day,” Napier said. “In fact, we have a meeting every morning with the senior staff. As they tell us things need to change- we’re going to change it.”

Dr. May is one of those leaders Napier is consulting with. He actually suggests spending time outside…but just to be mindful.

“It’s absolutely wonderful and great to be out and it’s good for your health to be out. But- while you’re out, practice those social distancing measures,” May said.

Some park and recreation areas around the region have modified hours and closures due to Covid-19. Be sure to check your local park’s website for any changes being made.