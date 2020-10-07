Dollywood hits capacity, suspends entry until further notice

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood suspended entrance to the park on Wednesday, citing restrictions to park capacity via Tennessee Pledge guidelines.
The park’s Twitter account notified guests of the suspension and that entry would be reopened later in the day as guest exit flow allows.
Those with a dated ticket will still be allowed entry.
Among other operational changes, Dollywood is currently limiting the number of people in the park as part of its COVID-19 operational guidelines. Guests have five days to use a single-day ticket, and masks are required in the park for visitors ages 3 and up.
The Dollywood Twitter account tweets daily updates for expected park availability.