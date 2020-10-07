Dollywood hits capacity, suspends entry until further notice

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood suspended entrance to the park on Wednesday, citing restrictions to park capacity via Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

The park’s Twitter account notified guests of the suspension and that entry would be reopened later in the day as guest exit flow allows.

UPDATE: Due to the restrictions in the Tennessee Pledge, park capacity is limited. Entry to Dollywood is suspended at this time. We will reopen entry later in the day as guest exit flow allows. If you have a dated ticket, you will still be allowed entry. Check back for updates! — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) October 7, 2020

Those with a dated ticket will still be allowed entry.

Among other operational changes, Dollywood is currently limiting the number of people in the park as part of its COVID-19 operational guidelines. Guests have five days to use a single-day ticket, and masks are required in the park for visitors ages 3 and up.

The Dollywood Twitter account tweets daily updates for expected park availability.