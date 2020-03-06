Do masks actually help protect from COVID-19? Local Health Department weighs in

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Across the country, many people are buying and wearing masks in an attempt to protect themselves from COVID-19, more commonly called coronavirus.

But do these masks really help? News Channel 11 spoke with Northeast Regional Health Department to get answers.

The best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus?



The CDC says they don’t recommend people wear masks to prevent transmitting the virus if you do not have symptoms.

Instead, people who have virus or flu-like symptoms should wear surgical masks.

Viruses are spread from person to person on droplets from a sneeze or cough.

Those droplets land on surfaces, where they are touched by others, who then touch their eyes, noses or mouths.

As an example, if someone is sick and coughs in their hand then touches a tabletop, and you touch the same tabletop before touching your eyes or nose, you can contract that virus or bacteria.

Local health experts say to think again before using a surgical-style mask.

“If you look at the CDC website, the CDC does not recommend that the public wear like the surgical style masks to prevent Transmission. They’ve not been proven to be helpful,” said Northeast Regional Health Office Director David Kirschke.

Someone wearing a mask can’t touch their own nose and mouth, which can prevent them from picking up germs left on surfaces by someone who is sick.

“If you have the flu you can wear a mask to keep it from spreading it to other people and then obviously health care workers that are taking care of others who potentially have coronavirus or other infectious diseases, wear appropriate kind of masks,” said Kirschke.

The CDC says the best way to keep yourself from any virus is to wash your hands and stay away from people who have cold and flu symptoms.

The proper way to wash your hands is for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water.

