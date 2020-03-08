Department of Defense: U.S. Marine stationed in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (WJHL) – The United States Department of Defense has confirmed that a U.S. Marine in Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the DOD, a Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir has tested positive and is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

The release says the Marine returned from official business overseas recently.

Both the Secretary of Defense and the White House have been notified of the situation.

You can read the full release by clicking here.