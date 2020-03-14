COVID-19’s effects extend to mental health as well

Isolation can lead to depression and loneliness, so here are some tips on how you can still stay connected

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As COVID-19 spreads, more people may feel the need to isolate themselves to stay healthy. Still, experts say keeping in touch with loved ones is important.

That can be as simple as talking to someone on the phone, video chatting or using social media so you’re not completely isolated, which could worsen symptoms of depression.

It’s important to be aware so you don’t fall into bad habits.

“Bad coping mechanisms would be drinking too much alcohol, using drugs…overeating, over-isolating without having any connection to the outside world,” said April Caraway, with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

She added getting outdoors is always good, and there are ways to stay active and exercise even during isolation.

Caraway also said it’s important to check on your loved ones.