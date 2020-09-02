Coronavirus: UT identifies two new COVID-19 clusters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has identified two new clusters of COVID-19 cases; both of them involving sororities.
The two sororities named by the university are Phi Mu and Sigma Kappa. They join the list of clusters UT officials have identified in the last two weeks, which includes Zeta Tau Alpha, Delta Delta Delta, and Alpha Delta Pi.
The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.
On Tuesday, as more clusters in Greek life organizations appear, UT officials asked houses to manage their own self-isolation needs and implement COVID-19 operational plans they were required to develop during the summer.
Last week, the university moved to place six student organizations, later identified as Greek life groups, on interim suspension for reportedly holding gatherings that violated UT’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
LATEST STORIES
- Jonesborough nursing home residents go fishing thanks to police, TWRA, Lowe’s, & farmers co-op
- Dr. Fauci says Labor Day will be crucial for slowing COVID spread this fall
- Florida nurses group warns of school nurse shortages as lawmakers push for in-person learning
- Community Heroes: Sullivan County deputy sheriff receives life-saving award
- ‘These are deaths that are preventable’: Ballad Health officials advise to not undermine COVID-19 data and preventative efforts