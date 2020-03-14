Coronavirus Timeline: Unofficial count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee rose to 30 Saturday

TENNESSEE (WATE) – UPDATE: The unofficial count of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee rose to 30 on Saturday after three new cases in Davidson County were reported by the Metro Public Health Department.

Earlier: The state health department announced Friday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state had been updated to 26: There are now 10 in Davidson County, 9 in Williamson County, 2 in Shelby County, 1 in Rutherford County, 1 in Hamilton County, 1 in Jefferson County, 1 in Sullivan County and 1 in Knox County.

The Campbell County Mayor’s Office said late Friday that it had confirmed a case of coronavirus from the county health department, making the 27th case in the state as of March 13.

Several events and school classes were canceled amid concerns for the coronavirus.

Below is a timeline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts in Tennessee and Knox County.

3/4: Gov. Lee announces coronavirus task force formation

3/5: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee (Williamson County)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state at a press conference Thursday morning.

The impacted patient is an adult man from Williamson County who is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms. He traveled out of state recently, but not out of the country, and returned four or five days ago.

3/8: Second coronavirus case confirmed in Tennessee (Shelby County)

Officials in Memphis and Shelby County on Sunday morning confirmed the area’s first case of novel coronavirus.

An official said the adult patient was being treated at Baptist Hospital and was in good condition. The patient had traveled outside the state, but not outside the country.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department, said the tests came back positive from the state’s lab Saturday and the results will be forwarded to the CDC.

People who came in contact with the patient are being identified and will be quarantined and monitored daily for 14 days, she said.

3/8: Third coronavirus case confirmed in Tennessee (Davidson County)

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Metro health leaders confirmed the first presumptive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Davidson County at a press conference Sunday morning.

Health leaders say the patient is a Nashville resident and an adult female. The Metropolitan Board of Health says the woman is self-isolated at home and the case is not considered travel related. The woman does not have a child enrolled in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Mayor Cooper says no major events are cancelled. City leaders are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and the Tennessee Department of Health.

3/9: Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Tennessee (second in Davidson County)

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed Monday morning one additional case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to four.

The patient is an adult female in Middle Tennessee.

3/9 Tennessee’s Coronavirus Task Force holds roundtable meeting at State Capitol

49 tested for the coronavirus; four of which tested positive

Testing capacity has doubled in the state

Everyone who has tested positive has been “appropriately isolated”

3/10: Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee; total now is six

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to six.

They are men in Middle Tennessee. The counties the men live in is not disclosed under a new state policy.

3/10: Seventh case of the coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health confirms the seventh case of COVID-19 around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The health department did not say where in the state the case was located.

3/10: Tennessee Department of Health releases a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases

The Tennessee Department of Health released a county breakdown of the seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday evening.

Of the seven, four are in Williamson County.

Shelby, Davidson, and Sullivan counties each have one confirmed case.

“TDH will release counties of residence for all confirmed cases, but will not include further identifying factors like age or gender as we balance transparency with our obligation to lawfully protect patient privacy,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said. “While the department’s standard protocol for outbreaks is to announce information by region, we understand COVID-19 is an evolving situation presenting unique concerns for our communities.”

3/11: Big Ears festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

3/11: Metro Public Health Department announces one new case of coronavirus in Nashville

Metro Public Health Department officials were notified by the Tennessee Department of Health Wednesday of one new presumptive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville-Davidson County.

According to reports, there are now two presumptive COVID-19 cases in the county, the first case having been announced March 8.

This is in addition to an earlier COVID-19 case out of Davidson County.

Officials say the presumptive case is an adult male, has had mild symptoms, and remains isolated at home. Health Department officials are investigating the source of exposure and will be contacting those who are identified as close contacts.

3/11: TN Dept. of Health announces nine total cases of coronavirus in the state

The health department saying that the COVID-19 case county for Tennessee is now at nine.

One new case in both Davidson and Williamson County.

TN Dept. of Health

3/11: CDC providing $10 million in funding to Tennessee

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $10 million in funding to Tennessee to support response efforts against COVID-19 (coronavirus).

3/11: UT suspending all suspending all in-person classes beginning March 23

The University of Tennessee announced Wednesday that all in-person classes will be temporarily suspended beginning March 23.

University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd — in consultation with chancellors at UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin and the UT Health Science Center—has announced that all in-person classes beginning March 23 will be temporarily suspended until further notice as a proactive measure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

https://twitter.com/UT_President/status/1237860448642326529?s=20

UT Chattanooga will suspend in-person classes until March 30, while UT Knoxville and UT Martin will suspend in-person classes until April 3.

3/11: Vanderbilt cancels in-person classes for remainder of semester

Vanderbilt University has canceled all in-person classes for the rest of the semester and all undergraduate students living on campus must move out by Sunday.

Online classes and alternative learning courses will launch Monday for all students.

3/11: MTSU extends spring break for students

Middle Tennessee State University is extending spring break for students by one week through Sunday, March 22 as a precaution for COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, MTSU has no confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus. Faculty will be given time to prepare remote instructional delivery of current on-ground classes beginning Monday, March 23. Remote delivery of these classes will continue until further notice.

3/12: Tennessee governor declares emergency over coronavirus

Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency Thursday to help the state address the spread of the new coronavirus.

The emergency declaration frees up additional funds and relaxes rules surrounding assistance from state agencies to affected communities.

Lee made the announcement after saying earlier this week he did not believe an emergency declaration was necessary. Lee said Thursday that the situation had changed and the amount of COVID-19 case clusters had increased.

3/12: Southeastern Conference cancels men’s basketball tournament due to coronavirus concerns

Just a little more than an hour before the University of Tennessee was scheduled to take the floor in the Southeastern Conference second round, the tournament was canceled by the league’s office as concerns continue over the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC was joined quickly by the American Athletic, Athletic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, CUSA and PAC-12 conferences in canceling their postseason conferences.

3/12: Knox St. Patrick’s Parade and Cel-O’bragh-tion, Knox Shamrock Fest canceled over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

Organizers announced Thursday that the Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day and Cel-O’bragh-tion has been canceled.

Knox Shamrock Fest organizers said in a statement Thursday afternoon the annual event is being canceled this weekend because of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s declaration of a state of emergency and “rapidly increasing public health and safety concerns.”

3/12: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County

The state health department said Thursday that a coronavirus case had been confirmed in Knox County.

The number of confirmed cases in the state was also updated to 18 as of Thursday: 8 in Williamson County, 6 in Davidson County, 2 in Shelby County, 1 in Sullivan County and 1 in Knox County.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 18 as of March 12, 2020. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xpvPNvH046 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 12, 2020

3/12: Knox County Schools close early before spring break citing ‘public health developments’

Knox County Schools said Thursday that it was closing schools on Friday, March 13, “due to the latest public health developments” and to get an early start on cleaning since spring break is next week.

Spring break for KCS is March 16-20.

3/12: Pellissippi State Community College extends spring break, offers online classes amid coronavirus concerns

Officials with Pellissippi State Community College said Thursday evening that the college will extend spring break and offer online classes due to coronavirus concerns.

Spring break for students will be extended through March 29. Online classes will be offered March 30 – April 12.

3/12: Knoxville Ice Bears: SPHL suspends season due to coronavirus concerns

The Knoxville Ice Bears said Thursday night the Southern Professional Hockey League suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately.

SPHL said the season suspension was due to concerns for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

3/12: TSSAA tournaments suspended due to coronavirus concerns

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has suspended the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ state tournament due to coronavirus concerns.

3/12: NRA 149th annual meeting canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

The National Rifle Association confirms the cancelation of its 149th annual meeting due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

According to officials, the meeting was set for April 16th-19th in Nashville. However after much consideration amid the coronavirus pandemic, it will be rescheduled.

3/13: Walters State transitions classess online

Walters State Community College will transition all face-to-face classes to online instruction effective Monday, March 16. All campuses will be closed March 16-22. A decision on when to reopen campuses will be made on Thursday, March 19.

This change is in response to the evolving coronavirus situation.

All on-campus events scheduled for the week of March 16-22 are canceled. This includes events at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine.

3/13: Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon postponed; supporting events canceled

Covenant Health and the Knoxville Track Club have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. All races and supporting events are canceled for the weekend of March 28-29.

Race officials said they must put the health and well-being of the community first and limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

Organizers aim to reschedule the 2020 race but do not yet know if that is possible. All registered participants will be emailed details on plans as they develop, which may include instructions on how to defer registration to a rescheduled or future race event.

3/13: Masters, first major golf tournament of the year, postponed

The Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals are being postponed. Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred S. Ridley said “the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta (Georgia) community led us to this decision.”

The golf club hopes to host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date. Updates also will be posted to WATE’s Masters Report and Masters.com.

3/13: Tennessee Supreme Court limiting

in-court judicial proceedings for all state courts

The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order stating all Tennessee courts will remain open during the coronavirus outbreak, but suspending all in-person judicial proceedings through March 31. Chief Justice Jeff Bivins declared a state of emergency for the judicial branch, which follows Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order and declaration of a state of emergency on March 12 The order applies to state and local Tennessee courts, including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile and municipal courts.

A substantial list of exceptions, including proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants — such as bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals; civil and criminal jury trials that are in progress as of March 13; proceedings relating to orders of protection; proceedings related to emergency child custody orders; Department of Children’s Services emergency matters related to child protection; proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief; proceedings related to emergency mental health orders; proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons; and proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency — are included.

Bivins may issue other exceptions to the suspension of in-person court proceedings as he deems necessary. Any permitted in-court proceedings will be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers and necessary persons as determined by the trial judge.

3/13: Mardi Gras Gala postponed

The Knoxville alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s annual Mardi Gras Gala has been postponed. The event supports yearly scholarships and community service projects but has been postponed; a new date is to be announced.

3/13: Carson-Newman moving all lecture courses online

Carson-Newman University President Charles A. Fowler announced Friday that the institution would be suspending courses on Monday and Tuesday before moving all lecture courses online Wednesday, March 18. The announcement comes in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. He indicated that there were no reported cases of the virus on campus.

The campus community and families could find the latest updates on the Carson-Newman Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information webpage: cn.edu/covidupdates.

3/13: Cirque du Solei’s ‘OVO’ performance at Thompson-Boling Arena canceled

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendation of social distancing, all performances of Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO” from April 15-19, 2020 at Thompson-Boling Arena have been canceled. Ticket buyers who bought their tickets through Knoxville Tickets will be issued an automatic refund onto the credit card used to purchase their tickets. No further action is required.

For further questions please contact Cirque du Soleil’s customer service team: 1-877-9-CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).

3/13: Dollywood suspends season opening to public for two weeks

The Dollywood Company is delaying the opening of its Dollywood theme park to guests for the next two weeks beginning tomorrow (March 14). Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage also will be closed beginning March 16. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins will remain open at this time.

The park was open Friday for a short time for the annual season pass holders sneak peek. The company had announced on Thursday that media day activities were being postponed.

3/13: Muse Knoxville children’s museum temporarily closing both locations

Citing the health and safety of their guests, Muse Knoxville children’s museum officials will close both their locations as a preemptive measure to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19. Effective Saturday, March 14, both locations will remain closed through Tuesday, March 31, with an anticipated reopening on Wednesday, April 1.

There will be additional updates on the Muse Knoxville website and via social media as information becomes available.

3/13: Vols football Orange & White spring game postponed

Tennessee’s Chevrolet Orange & White football game will not be played on April 18. The status of the game will be determined at a later date. “The past several days have been filled with uncertainty and have presented unique and challenging circumstances,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said on Friday. “A growing public health crisis has led to difficult but necessary decisions. … We are all in uncharted territory, and there is no manual to guide our decision making. However, we must continue to act with abundant caution while prioritizing health and safety throughout our campuses and communities.”

The SEC is suspending all athletics activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings through at least April 15.

The NCAA Rowing Championships, scheduled to be hosted by the University of Tennessee and take place in Oak Ridge from May 29-31, have been canceled as well.

3/13: Grand Ole Opry pausing performances, returning to Saturday live radio broadcast

The Grand Ole Opry, in an effort to maintain health and safety amid current COVID-19 concerns, will pause performances that include a live audience through April 4, including tonight’s performance on March 13 and tomorrow’s performance on March 14.

The Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry Show will return to its original format as a live radio broadcast without a live audience. Fans can listen to the broadcasts at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM Satellite, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM.

3/13: TVA delaying campground, visitor center openings

TVA is closing its Racoon Mountain visitor center and delaying the opening of additional visitor centers and the five campgrounds it operates near its hydroelectric dams. In addition, visitor access to all TVA office facilities is being restricted.

Staffed visitor centers at Fontana, Norris and Kentucky dams that were originally scheduled to open on Saturday, April 4, will be delayed until the current outbreak has abated.

TVA’s campgrounds at Douglas Dam headwater and tailwater, Cherokee Dam, Melton Hill Dam and Watauga Dam originally scheduled to open on Sunday, March 15, will delay their opening dates by at least 30 days. More information can be found at tva.gov or TVA’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

3/13: Governor issues guidance for gatherings, schools, employees amid coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Bill Lee issued a set of guidelines regarding mass gatherings, schools, state employees as well as the state Capitol as additional coronavirus cases are confirmed across Tennessee. Lee said mass gatherings such as conferences or other large social events remain at the discretion of the organizer, but events of 250 people or more are “strongly discouraged” as an important step in limiting exposure to COVID-19.

School districts have been advised to exercise discretion when canceling school. In partnership with districts, students who depend on school-provided meals will still receive this support, regardless of school closure.

Effective immediately, state employees who have been trained and certified to work from home will do so until March 31. The Tennessee state Capitol is closed to tours and visitors through March 31. You can read the full set of guidelines here.

3/13: Tennessee Aquarium closing through March 27

The Tennessee Aquarium and IMAX 3D Theater will close Saturday, March 14, after the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed in Hamilton County on Friday. The Aquarium and IMAX will remain closed through at least March 27. All programming and events will be canceled as a preventative measure.

Anyone who has previously purchased tickets to visit the Aquarium will be provided the option to get refunds or use the tickets to visit at a later date.

The Aquarium said in a press release that its team of experts will continue to provide excellent care the animals and the public can keep up with the sharks, penguins, and otters via live webcams.

3/13: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County, mayor says

The Campbell County Mayor’s Office said Friday night it was notified by the county health department that a person had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

It is the county’s first case of coronavirus.

“This patient was tested by qualified medical professionals and is remaining in their home. The Tennessee and Campbell County Health Departments are monitoring this patient and have declared that this patient has not communicated the virus to any other person. The public need take no special action beyond good personal hygiene and cleanliness,” Mayor Morton stated in the release.

3/14: Bijou & Tennessee Theatre temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns

The Bijou and Tennessee Theatre announcing temporary closures due to coronavirus concerns.

The Bijou is canceling and/or postponing events from March 13 through March 31.

The Tennessee Theatre also announcing a temporary closure to its venue. The theater will be closed through Monday, April 6.

3/14: Number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County rises to 13

The Metro Public Health Department officials announced Saturday the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County has risen to 13.

This is an increase in three cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department reported the age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11-50 years old. All cases are self-isolating at home with mild and manageable symptoms.

