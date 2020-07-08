Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County hospitalizations nearly double as 10th death reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of Knox County patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 nearly doubled on Wednesday, according to the Knox County Health Department.

The Knox County Health Department reported 34 patients are currently hospitalized in Knox County due to COVID-19, up from 19 current hospitalizations reported on Tuesday.

The 10th death from COVID-19 in the county was reported on Wednesday. Five of the 10 deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County have been reported in the last week.

Knox County reported 54 total new cases, 53 new active cases and the one new death. There are now 616 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Of the 1,420 total cases seen in Knox County, 101 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

Knox County lists 30 probable cases of COVID-19 currently on the county website.

No new recovered cases were reported Wednesday. The total number of recoveries remains at 764. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.