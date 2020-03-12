Coronavirus concerns prompt Milligan to extend spring break, move to online classes through April 5

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL)- Milligan College officials announced Thursday they will be extending spring break, and moving to online courses through April 5.

In a statement on Milligan’s website, they said in part, “today the senior administration of Milligan College made the difficult decision to extend Spring Break an additional week through March 20 and transition to online classes following spring break through April 5.”

More details about Milligan’s announcement are listed below:

MILLIGAN CHANGES DUE TO COVID-19: