Coronavirus concerns prompt Milligan to extend spring break, move to online classes through April 5

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL)- Milligan College officials announced Thursday they will be extending spring break, and moving to online courses through April 5.
In a statement on Milligan’s website, they said in part, “today the senior administration of Milligan College made the difficult decision to extend Spring Break an additional week through March 20 and transition to online classes following spring break through April 5.”
More details about Milligan’s announcement are listed below:
MILLIGAN CHANGES DUE TO COVID-19:
- Spring break is being extended an additional week. Traditional undergraduate and seminary classes are cancelled March 16-20 to give our faculty and students time to prepare for two weeks of online learning. We ask students not to return to campus after spring break until April 5. Graduate and Professional Studies programs will receive further direction from their program.
- Online classes through April 5: Following spring break, all classes will be moved online from March 23 until April 5. As of now, courses will return to their normal format and delivery method on Monday, April 6.
- Housing: Students are asked not to reside in the residence halls from now through April 5. Students with compelling need––for example, international students, students who live a significant distance from home, or students without a home or safe home––may request to remain on campus during this time via a housing exemption form available soon on the health website. Students who fit the above categories and remain on campus will do so with additional housing conduct expectations and requirements.
- Retrieving items: Students may collect personal items from campus housing that are absolutely needed during this time, such as laptops and books, until 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. If at all possible, students are encouraged to wait to retrieve other items and to not return to campus until April 5.
- Easter break: There will be no changes at this time to the currently scheduled Easter Break.
- Campus Access: At this point, we do not have plans to close the college. Staff and Faculty will continue to have access to their offices. Services and amenities on campus will be limited and the college will practice recommended social distancing and mitigation efforts.
- Employees: Faculty, staff, and all employees must continue to fulfill their job responsibilities and students must fulfill course requirements. Campus offices should continue normal business operations. Everyone should practice social distancing. In some cases, this may mean simply shifting in-person meetings online; for others, it may include making arrangements for telecommuting where appropriate and approved by the supervisor. Any employee who does not feel like they should be on campus due to heightened risk of infection should confer with their supervisor.
- Faculty: Faculty should utilize the additional spring break week of March 16-20 to move all coursework online. Faculty should be prepared to continue with online instruction beyond April 5 in the event that becomes necessary. Please refer to the guidance outlined in the Thursday email from Academic Dean Garland Young.
- Internships, clinicals, student teaching, etc.: Issues related to internships, clinicals, student teaching, and other special learning situations will be handled individually. Students have the option of continuing these activities with the permission of their host sites and faculty advisor.
- Dining: Limited food service options will be available beginning Monday, March 16. More info forthcoming.
- SFP credits: All students will be granted SFP credits for currently-scheduled SFP events between now and April 5.
- Academic advising, counseling services, career advising, and many other student services will be available remotely. Information will be forthcoming.
- Events on campus: Beginning Monday, all college-sponsored events requiring a physical meeting are cancelled until April 5. Events that can be delivered remotely may continue.
- Athletes: Student Athletes will receive additional clarification related to team activities from the Athletics Department and their coaches.
- Work-Study: Information forthcoming.
- Travel: All college-sponsored travel should be approved by your area vice president.
- Precautionary: Any students, faculty, or staff members experiencing any symptoms common to COVID-19 such as fever, coughing, and shortness of breath should not return to campus. Anyone returning from travelling both domestically and internationally, especially in countries or regions known to have a significant number of cases, should contact their local health department for guidance regarding the potential need for self-isolation or testing.
- Off-campus study: The Academic Dean’s Office is in close communication with all students currently engaged in off-campus study, including the group currently in Poland with Malone University. We are working to ensure their safety and quick return.
- Commencement: As of now, plans remain unchanged. Our hope and prayer is that we will all be back together in May for our graduation ceremony.
- See more updates at milligan.edu/health.