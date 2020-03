ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — GoBetsy! has announced award-winning country band Confederate Railroad will not be coming the region during Memorial Day weekend.

Officials say the the concert has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GoBetsy! says they’re working to either reschedule the concert to next year, or cancel it altogether.

An announcement on future plans for the concert is expected in the coming weeks.