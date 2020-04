JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues, people across the Tri-Cities are continuing to do their part to help first-responders.

The Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791 announced on social media that Inspire Business and Lucky Scrunchie, (operated by Hailey Smith) made and donated 50 masks to firefighters as stock remains low for personal protective equipment.

