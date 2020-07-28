Child who was patient at Le Bonheur, St. Jude listed as COVID-19 fatality, hospital confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was listed as a COVID-19 fatality, Le Bonheur officials confirmed Monday.

Hospital officials said the child died of an underlying condition, but did test positive for the virus.

“This child was known to be positive for COVID-19, but was not symptomatic. COVID-19 was not thought to have impacted this child’s condition. However, this information must be included in COVID-19 reporting, as directed by the Tennessee Department of Health,” the hospital said in a statement.

The Shelby County Health Department on Monday listed an 11-year-old as the county’s youngest fatality from the disease, though no other information was provided.

Hospital officials did not release the child’s age, other than saying he or she was under 18.

Le Bonheur said it has implemented procedures to keep kids and families safe, including requiring masks on campus, screening and temperature checks for all staff and visitors, limiting visitor policy to one healthy adult, social distancing on campus and stringent cleaning according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.