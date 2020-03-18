Census Bureau announces suspension of all field operations until early April because of COVID-19 concerns

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions on how to fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Although the 2020 census kicked off in rural villages of Alaska in January, the rest of the nation gets to start participating in the once-a-decade head count in the coming days. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – The U.S. Census Bureau announced the suspension of all field operations on Wednesday in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Bureau released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing that all field operations are suspended until April 1 to “help protect the health & safety of the public, our employees & everyone in the hiring process for temp census taker positions.”

In a statement on the U.S. Census website, census takers will begin visiting households that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 census in late May, but adjustments will be applied when necessary to “follow the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities.”

The Bureau urges the public to respond to the 2020 Census online by using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. Citizens may also respond by phone or mail.

The Bureau reports that more than 11 million households have responded to the census since invitations were sent out less than a week ago.

