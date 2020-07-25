CDC: Recovery from COVID-19 can take a long time in young adults with no chronic conditions

(WJHL) — According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, young adults don’t need to have any underlying health conditions to take over two weeks to recover from the novel coronavirus.

The CDC added that over 90% of outpatients with influenza recover within two weeks of testing positive; however, nearly 20% of young adults aged 18-34 years reported they had not returned to their usual state of health within 14 to 21 days of testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

