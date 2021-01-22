CDC launches ‘v-safe’ health checker tool to help COVID-19 vaccine recipients monitor, report side effects

(WJHL) – The CDC has introduced a new online tool to help vaccine recipients.

The new v-safe system allows users to report side effects, take surveys and even get reminders about receiving a second vaccine dose.

The system is used via smartphones and text messaging.

It’s important to note that depending on your answers, someone from the CDC may call to check on you and get more information.

Users should also be aware that you cannot use v-safe to schedule vaccine appointments.

The CDC website has a step by step guide on how to register for and use v-safe.