CDC advises against gatherings of 50 or more people

In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 photo, Moroccan rapper Abdelkrim Bouhjir, known as Kouz1, performs at a rap concert as part of the Visa for Music festival in Rabat, Morocco. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

(WJHL) — Large events and gatherings can contribute to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a statement Sunday.

For the next eight weeks, the CDC recommends to avoid any gathering or event with more than 50 people to prevent coming into contact with the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

It also recommends organizers to either cancel or postpone these events.

According to the CDC, this does not include schools nor businesses when adhering to social distancing and proper hand hygiene.

For all updated regarding the novel coronavirus, CLICK HERE.