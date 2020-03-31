1  of  3
Carter County to suspend all recycling until further notice due to COVID-19

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Amid coronavirus concerns, Carter County is suspending all recycling operations.

Solid Waste Director Benny Lyons said the concerns are from possible contamination of items and the spread of COVID-19.

Recycling at the center on Cherokee Park Drive, the county’s landfill and each of the drop-off locations in the county will stop taking all recyclable items starting Wednesday, April 1.

This is until further notice, according to Lyons.

The county’s landfill will still accept regular household trash and demolition.

