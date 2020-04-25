Carter County prepares for phase one of economic reboot; Free drive-thru testing site available next weekend

(WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee leaders are getting ready for a “new normal” when it comes to operating businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that 89 of the 95 counties in Tennessee will see restaurants and retail stores start to reopen to the public next week, with some limitations.

Carter County is one of the communities preparing to reboot its economy, and Mayor Rusty Barnett joined Ashley Sharp live via Skype on Saturday to discuss what’s ahead.

A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will also be available in Carter County next weekend. That is set for May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hampton High School.

