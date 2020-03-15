Bristol Motor Speedway Vice President: “We must move forward preparing for our events, even if there’s a chance it might not happen.”

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a statement Sunday, Bristol Motor Speedway’s Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell updated race fans regarding the upcoming NASCAR events in April.

“We must move forward preparing for our events, even if there’s a chance it might not happen,”Caldwell said. “But know that we’re doing our part to enhance our cleaning efforts, locating additional hand-washing for our fan zone areas, using hand sanitizer and covering sneezes and coughs.”

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series’ Food City 500 is scheduled on the Bristol track on April 5.

For the NASCAR races in Atlanta and Miami, NASCAR officials have postponed the events due to novel coronavirus concerns.

PREVIOUSLY: NASCAR: Fans will not be in attendance at upcoming races in Atlanta, Miami