Middle Tennessee parent has new confirmed case of coronavirus; closes school district

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee school district will remain closed Tuesday after another Williamson County resident has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19.)

The district has been closed since the state reported the first case of coronavirus within Tennessee, a 44-year-old Williamson County man, on Thursday.

Williamson County Schools reported a parent in the Brentwood area notified the district Monday they had visited a school prior to their diagnosis.

The district said it is working with the Tennessee Department of Health to begin an investigation if the parent had any contact with Williamson County Schools staff, faculty or student, if needed.

The school-age child care program will remain open at inclement weather sites for families who need the service. Twelve-month employees should follow inclement weather protocol.

Vanderbilt University has cancelled all classes ahead of increased concerns over COVID-19 or novel coronavirus for the remainder of this week while moving to online and alternative learning programs for the foreseeable future.

The department of health said it is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases. The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.