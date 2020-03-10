After confirmed coronavirus case in Sullivan Co. officials working to ‘identify people who may have had close contact with the confirmed case’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County Regional Health Department officials announced Tuesday that Sullivan County has its first case of coronavirus COVID-19.

A release issued Tuesday said, “A laboratory test conducted by Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has produced the positive result.”

Officials also said in that release, “Protecting the health of Sullivan County is our top priority. SCRHD officials are working to identify people who may have had close contact with the confirmed case…Anyone who feels they need to seek medical care should be sure to contact their medical provider in advance with their concerns, to ensure the provider is forewarned of their arrival. Citizens may call Sullivan County Regional Health Department at 423-279-2777 or the State Hotline at 877-857-2945.”

