Bluefield College confirms student tests positive for COVID-19; Not in SWVA during diagnosis

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Bluefield College in Tazewell County, Virginia has confirmed a student has recently tested positive for coronavirus.

In an update posted to the college’s website, the student has been home, outside of Southwest Virginia, since Thursday, March 12, 2020 and was tested by the student’s physician earlier this week.

Even though the student was not diagnosed in Southwest Virginia, the college confirms they contacted the Tazewell County Health Department immediately to track the student’s movements while on campus and determine others who could have come in contact with the student.

“For students who remain on campus, the Tazewell County Health Department representative said there is no need for self- or mandatory-quarantine,” the college added in the notice posted to their website.

