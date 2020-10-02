Blackburn to get tested for COVID-19 after flying with President Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn will get tested for the coronavirus after flying with President Donald Trump to the first presidential debate in Cleveland earlier this week.

Senator Blackburn spoke Friday via Zoom at the Faith and Freedom Conference in Atlanta. In a video tweeted from the event by a reporter with WABE, an NPR affiliate, Blackburn said she learned Friday morning that she “needed to go get a COVID test because yes, I did fly with the president out to the debate and was there at the debate.”

Blackburn said she practiced social distancing and wore a mask, so she does not believe she has the virus, but “out of an abundance of caution,” she has quarantined.

President Trump announced on Twitter late Thursday night that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. He said the two would begin the quarantine and recovery process immediately.

Both members of the first family said they were experiencing “mild symptoms,” as of Friday morning.