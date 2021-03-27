Ballad holds “Super Saturday” mass vaccination events

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday, Ballad Health held several mass vaccination events in Virginia and Tennessee. This comes just days after the health system opened up vaccinations to those 16 and older in the state on Wednesday, March 24.

Three Ballad Health Community Vaccination Centers were open in Tennessee, in Elizabethton, Kingsport, and Greeneville. The Elizabethton and Kingsport sites are typically open Monday through Friday, the Greeneville location was just open for the day to give more community members the opportunity.

For many, the regular Monday through Friday hours just aren’t accessible. Jamie Swift, Chief Infection Prevention Officer of Ballad Health, said adding the Super Saturday event was important.

“So we really are focused on removing all the barriers to anyone getting the vaccine and we know as we move into this population of 16 and up, working adults, that a Monday through Friday may be really hard to get there,” Swift said.

Swift said appointments have doubled since they opened up availability Wednesday to those 16 and older. People did not need appointments Saturday, nor did they need to be a Tennessee resident.

All sites only offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one currently approved for use by 16 and 17-year-olds. Many there say getting the shot today was important.

“Well I’m leaving the country in about six months to see my mother out in the Caribbean and to leave the country I have to get my vaccination and to get back into the country which I love so much. So I got ahead and got the vaccination so I figured get it squared away ASAP,” Rony Mercedes said, who received his shot.

Those who received their vaccine Saturday are already scheduled for another Saturday event in 21 days to receive their second dose.

“Even with intense storms across the region, almost 900 people came out to our Super Saturday vaccine clinics,” Ashlea Ramey with Ballad Health said.

Those 900 doses were of the 1500 allotted vaccines for the clinics in both Virginia and Tennessee.

If you didn’t make it Saturday, the Community Vaccination Centers in Elizabethton and Kingsport are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Details can be found at balladhealth.org

