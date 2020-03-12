Ballad Health urges people with possible coronavirus symptoms to use free hotline before heading to urgent care, ER

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health activated its corporate emergency operations center for the first time since the company formed two years ago.

Wednesday afternoon, Ballad held a news conference by phone and said it’s preparing to limit entrances to its facilities and screen all visitors for symptoms of coronavirus.

Ballad officials reiterated Wednesday that people with a cough, congestion, or a fever are asked to call the system’s free hotline before going to urgent care or the emergency room.

The number for Ballad Health’s free nurse connect hotline is 1-833-822-5523.