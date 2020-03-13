Ballad Health to limit visitor access due to coronavirus outbreak

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine announced Friday afternoon that all Ballad Health facilities would be limiting visitation to one person per patient and that visitor must be over the age of 18.

Levine said all visitors will also be screened.

While the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed earlier this week there is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Sullivan County, Levine said there have been no confirmed cases at Ballad Health hospitals.

It was also announced Friday that Ballad has ceased all visitation for its long-term care facilities at the following locations.

Francis Marion Manor Health & Rehabilitation, Marion, Virginia

Laughlin Healthcare Center, Greeneville

Madison House, Kingsport

Wexford House, Kingsport

