Ballad Health reports record 328 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 99 deaths over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 18, announcing there are 328 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The 328 hospitalized patients breaks the previous record set on December 14 of 327 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the health system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 328

Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 35

Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 36

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 51

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 71

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 46

Ballad Health reports there have been 99 COVID-19 deaths in the health system over the last seven days.