Ballad Health reports first coronavirus-related patient death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced the first COVID-19-related death at a local facility on Tuesday.

Ballad Health officials say the patient was a man over the age of 70 with multiple underlying health conditions.

Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s Director of Infection Prevention, said the death of the patient will be reported to the state health department.

No details identifying the patient were released.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said a family member was able to enter the facility to be with the patient before the patient’s death.

Ballad Health officials reiterated the importance of social distancing and good hygiene during the outbreak.

