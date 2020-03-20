1  of  5
Ballad Health encourages public to practice social distancing with message from medical staff

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Ballad Health via Twitter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While the spread of the coronavirus continues, health professionals at the local and national level are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing.

Ballad Health tweeted on Thursday with photos of their staff practicing social distancing and holding signs encouraging people to stay home.

Ballad Health encouraged people to practice social distancing for the safety of medical personnel and others.

According to Ballad Health, several remote testing sites for COVID-19 have been opened for those who have been properly pre-screened.

