Ballad Health encourages public to practice social distancing with message from medical staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While the spread of the coronavirus continues, health professionals at the local and national level are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing.

Ballad Health tweeted on Thursday with photos of their staff practicing social distancing and holding signs encouraging people to stay home.

As many enjoy time at home with their families, our team members are sacrificing time with their loved ones to help care for yours. Please practice #socialdistancing to help us protect our community and reduce the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/edwPmvz64c — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) March 20, 2020

Ballad Health encouraged people to practice social distancing for the safety of medical personnel and others.

According to Ballad Health, several remote testing sites for COVID-19 have been opened for those who have been properly pre-screened.

